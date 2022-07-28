Each Character Has Personalized Taunts in ‘MultiVersus’ — Here’s How to Pull Them Off

But you're here to learn about taunting, and it's pretty straightforward depending on how you're playing the title.

If you're enjoying the game on Steam/PC, then you can use the T, 2, 3, and 4 keys in order to initiate a taunt. If you're rocking a controller on a console, all you have to do is use the D-Pad by pressing up and that'll get your taunts going.