You Can Toast Players and Get Toasted in 'MultiVersus' — What That Means and How to Do It
Now that the open beta is finally available to all players, plenty of gamers are hopping aboard the MultiVersus hype train. As of this writing, the Warner Bros. fighting game is already topping at more than 150,000 players concurrently, on Steam alone. That's not even counting the people playing on consoles. Thousands of players are duking it out with the likes of Harley Quinn and Scooby Doo's Shaggy, but believe it or not, there are more ways to interact with players online in MultiVersus.
Aside from co-op play and online versus matches, players can also give and receive Toasts as a fun little in-game treat. What is Toasting and how do you do it? Read on to find out more.
Here's how to Toast a player in 'MultiVersus'!
MultiVersus is a free-to-play online cartoon brawler in which up to four players can battle it out in team battles or free-for-all matches. The game's eclectic roster includes DC heroes like Batman, nostalgic cartoon characters like Bugs Bunny, Tom and Jerry, and even well-known live-action characters like Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. The game has already seen massive success and developer support during its soft launch.
Aside from online matches, MultiVersus features a number of robust systems, including a Battle Pass, some expensive microtransactions, and the ability to Toast a player in a game!
What is Toasting? It's MultiVersus' way of essentially adding "likes" to give to your online buddies and opponents. Using actual in-game "Toast" items, you can give kudos to other players at the end of a match and root them on. Talk about your good sportsmanship, not to mention a cute play on words!
In order to Toast a player, you need actual Toast in the game. Toast can be obtained via the in-game shop. A pack of 10 Toasts costs 350 Gold. You can also earn Toasts by leveling up your character or progressing through your Battle Pass.
Once you have Toasts, you can offer one apiece to other players. At the end of each match, the option to "Give Toast" will appear over other players' banners on the Results screen. Click this button to offer any player a Toast.
Toast itself is just a fun way to congratulate a player on a fun match, whether you win or lose. But it does have other uses: The action of Toasting a player can be part of your daily objectives that earn you in-game currency and Battle Pass experience. If you receive Toasts from other players, you can also get 25 extra Gold. Whether you're trying to clear your dailies or simply want to spread the MultiVersus love, Toasting is a great way to do both.
The open beta for MultiVersus is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.