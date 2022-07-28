You Can Toast Players and Get Toasted in 'MultiVersus' — What That Means and How to Do It

Aside from online matches, MultiVersus features a number of robust systems, including a Battle Pass, some expensive microtransactions, and the ability to Toast a player in a game!

What is Toasting? It's MultiVersus' way of essentially adding "likes" to give to your online buddies and opponents. Using actual in-game "Toast" items, you can give kudos to other players at the end of a match and root them on. Talk about your good sportsmanship, not to mention a cute play on words!