Save Your 'Cyberpunk 2077' Progress Before January — Here's How to Transfer From Stadia
With Google Stadia shutting down on Jan. 18, 2023, subscribers to the gaming service are wondering how they'll be able to transfer their saves. Luckily CD Projekt Red has supplied Stadia users with a step-by-step guide to transferring their Cyberpunk 2077 save data in only a few basic steps.
Stadia's closure is sure to have fallout for developers on the platform like Splash Damage, whose Stadia-exculsive game Outcasters will cease to exist. While this is a massive blow for Stadia-exclusive games, Stadia subscribers can at least count on being able to transfer their saves through a few different methods, including the one that CD Projekt Red has laid out for Cyberpunk 2077.
Here's how to transfer 'Cyberpunk 2077' saves from Stadia.
Of course, being able to transfer saves via CDPR's method takes a little bit of technical know-how. Luckily the game dev has listed a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Google Takeout to transfer a Cyberpunk 2077 save from Stadia to PC. The steps are as follows.
- Start by opening takeout.google.com. After Google Takeout is open, click "create a new export" and deselect all options and then select "Stadia."
- Press "next" and then choose the destination for your files. Select "export once" and choose a .zip file in 2GB size, and then press "create export."
- Extract the export from PC's download achieve. Among potentially other save files, the Cyberpunk 2077 save will be located in /Takeout/Stadia/GAMING/GAME_SAVE/.
- Extract your save to a separate folder. Once this has been done, copy and paste the folder with the Cyberpunk 2077 save to this file in the game folder: %userprofile%\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077. It's imperative that the folder with the Cyberpunk 2077 folder is located in the right space in the game files, otherwise the save won't transfer.
Lastly, those transferring their Cyberpunk 2077 save from Stadia to consoles can also go through a GOG account. Make sure you're logged into the REDlauncher if transferring through GOG on your device. Go to the game settings and make sure that cross save is active and then simply load your Stadia save.
Stadia users will be able to transfer their saves using these methods until the streaming service shuts down in January of 2023. For more on Cyberpunk 2077 and Google Stadia news keep your eyes on distractify.com.