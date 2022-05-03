Play Against the Pros With the Pro League in 'Nintendo Switch Sports'

When you've been accepted into the Nintendo Switch Sports Pro League for a specific sport, it means that you're considered an expert at the sport. The game will then start pairing you up only against others who are considered experts, which increases the difficulty of the online play function.

This is one of the highly anticipated features of the game, but it isn't just available to whoever feels they're up to it right off the bat. Instead, players have to earn their position in the Pro League.