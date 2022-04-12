Is 'Bugsnax' Coming to the Nintendo Switch? Switch and Xbox Release DateBy Sara Belcher
Apr. 12 2022, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Part of the allure of the adorable adventure puzzle game Bugsnax is the almost cheesy combinations of bugs and foods that make up the game's creatures of interest. Players hunt down and gather intel on the different bugsnax — which are part bug, part food — located around the island while trying to uncover the mystery of the group's missing leader, Elizabert.
The game was originally released in 2020 for PlayStation consoles only — but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC anytime in the future?
'Bugsnax' is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch and other consoles.
When the Young Horses–developed game Bugsnax was originally released, it was a PlayStation exclusive. Only those with the PS4 or PS5 could complete the game, but now that it's been almost two years since we began hunting and catching the food-bug hybrids, the game is finally coming to other consoles.
Young Horses revealed on April 12 that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam on April 28.
The game will also be available to all Game Pass subscribers the day it launches, meaning you won't have to purchase the game so long as you have a subscription.
If you don't have a subscription, though, the game will reportedly be 20 percent off at launch, meaning you'll be able to buy it on any of its available platforms at only $24.99.
The 'Bugsnax' DLC will also be available at the same time.
In case you missed it, Young Horses previously announced that the wholesome adventure game would also be getting a DLC, providing even more content for those who have already completed the game.
The DLC, titled The Isle of Bigsnax, brings the player to an entirely new island where there are (surprise!) more, bigger bugsnax. You and some of the other grumpuses will journey over to the island to investigate as part of this additional content.
The DLC also include new mail quests, hats for the bugsnax to wear, and even a hut for you to collect items to decorate throughout your journey. According to ComicBook.com, there will be more trophies and achievements that add an additional three to four hours of gameplay to the current storyline.
Thankfully, the DLC will be a free addition to the game — and it will also be available on all of the platforms Bugsnax will be available on. This means The Isle of Bigsnax will be available for PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC, giving everyone a reason to revisit the game at the end of this month.
The DLC will also become available on April 28, meaning there will be no gap between when Bugsnax becomes available on other platforms and when new players can download the DLC. This is the biggest free content update Bugsnax has received since its launch.
Bugsnax is also one of Distractify's favorite indie games, so if you haven't had a chance to check out this game, we definitely recommend it.