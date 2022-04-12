Part of the allure of the adorable adventure puzzle game Bugsnax is the almost cheesy combinations of bugs and foods that make up the game's creatures of interest. Players hunt down and gather intel on the different bugsnax — which are part bug, part food — located around the island while trying to uncover the mystery of the group's missing leader, Elizabert.

The game was originally released in 2020 for PlayStation consoles only — but is the game coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC anytime in the future?