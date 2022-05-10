'Nintendo Switch Sports' Is Not 'Wii Sports' — but That Doesn't Mean it's Not Worth It

When the Nintendo Wii released in 2006, every console came bundled with a free copy of Wii Sports. The game became incredibly popular and a household staple for any family looking to spend time together.

Even though the Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, it took until 2022 for Nintendo to produce a follow up to the popular game, resulting in Nintendo Switch Sports. But is the game really worth it, and does it live up to its predecessor? Here's our take on the title.