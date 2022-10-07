PlayStation Stars Is a New Loyalty Program for PS Gamers — Is It Free to Join?

2022 seems to be the year of new PlayStation services. Back in June, Sony rolled out a brand-new model for the PlayStation Plus subscribers, allowing Premium members to gain access to free trials of new games as well as a library of classic PlayStation titles.

Now in October, PlayStation Stars has become available to gamers in North and South America. The new loyalty program was first released in Asia territories on Sept. 29, with a Europe, Australia, and New Zealand release to follow on Oct. 13.