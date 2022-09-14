We Don't Know Much About 'Tears of the Kingdom' Yet — But Fans Have Some Theories
After much anticipation and patience from Zelda fans, during the September Nintendo Direct presentation, the video game company finally unveiled more details about one of its most anticipated titles: the sequel to Breath of the Wild.
The first game was one of the first to be released for the Nintendo Switch at launch — and it had plenty to keep players entertained for hundreds of hours (which was great, because the game library for the Switch was sparse at launch).
To start, Nintendo finally announced the title of the upcoming game, which had previously only been referred to as Breath of the Wild 2.
The next game will be titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, this was one of the only new pieces of information that was announced during the September Direct presentation. Here's everything we know about the game so far.
What's the release date for 'Tears of the Kingdom'?
Thankfully, one of the few pieces of information we've been given about the upcoming game is its release date. As part of the small trailer Nintendo unveiled at the September Nintendo Direct, we learned that the game will be released on May 12, 2023.
Players already knew that the game had been delayed from its original 2022 release date. Now, they're already counting down the days until they'll be able to have it in their hands.
What will 'Tears of the Kingdom' be about?
We know that Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, but the details on what that entails at this time are sparse.
For starters, we know that Link will receive all new abilities to help him navigate the land — oh, and that you'll be hopping between islands that are floating in the sky.
We know there will be a new threat attempting to attack Hyrule, though since players put Calamity Gannon away in BOTW, what this new threat will be is unclear.
Does 'Tears of the Kingdom' have any connection to 'Skyward Sword' or 'Twilight Princess'?
Beyond what's already been said, the only information we have on the upcoming game is theories — and it didn't take long for players to start piecing together similarities between the Tears of the Kingdom clips and pieces from Twilight Princess.
For starters, some noticed that there's a dragon flying in the background of a Tears of the Kingdom trailer, and while BOTW did feature dragons, this one looks similar to the Twilit Dragon Argorok.
Others have also noticed that the new coloring is a similar teal shade to that used throughout Twilight Princess, and the ruins visible in the recent trailer align with some of the characters from that era.
On the other hand, some are trying to figure out where Tears of the Kingdom fits into the current Zelda timeline, with some thinking the events in the new game will take place after Skyward Sword.
Unfortunately, we don't have the answers right now — all that's left to do is wait until Nintendo releases more information on the highly anticipated title.