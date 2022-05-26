Only One Retailer Is Offering a Preorder Bonus for 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'

Since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has skyrocketed in popularity, bringing video games into more people's homes than the Nintendo Wii did before it. There isn't a shortage of great games available for the console, and more games are being added — including the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League.

In this multiplayer game, you can play as one of 10 different Mario characters in a tricked-out game of soccer. Are there any preorder bonuses for the game?