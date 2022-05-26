Only One Retailer Is Offering a Preorder Bonus for 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'
Since its release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has skyrocketed in popularity, bringing video games into more people's homes than the Nintendo Wii did before it. There isn't a shortage of great games available for the console, and more games are being added — including the upcoming Mario Strikers: Battle League.
In this multiplayer game, you can play as one of 10 different Mario characters in a tricked-out game of soccer. Are there any preorder bonuses for the game?
What is the release date for 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'?
Mario Strikers: Battle League is one of the only first-party games hitting the Nintendo Switch this summer. While it isn't as big of a multiplayer franchise as Smash Bros. or Mario Kart, it provides a fresh experience for those looking for new games to play with their friends at home and online featuring the cast of Mario characters.
Thankfully, you won't have to wait long for this game to release, as it's set to come out exclusively for the Switch on June 10.
Are there any preorder bonuses for 'Mario Strikers: Battle League'? One retailer is offering a bonus item.
Ahead of some of Nintendo's big triple-A games, different retailers have offered additional bonus content to entice players to preorder the game from them. Sometimes this is in-game content that's only unlocked through a preorder. Other times, there's a physical item that comes with your copy of the game.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that preordering Mario Strikers: Battle League will result in any additional in-game content, regardless of what retailer you get it from.
That being said, if you're someone who's particularly fond of the idea of pitting different Mario characters against each other in a game of soccer and you'd like to get the game early, Walmart has revealed that it's offering a physical item in addition to the game if you place your preorder with the company.
Those who buy the game from Walmart will receive a sheet of decals featuring the different players in their costumes.
While that isn't a huge bonus for preordering the game, if you're particularly fond of Mario Strikers: Battle League's concept or played the original game, then you may want to pick it up from Walmart.
Walmart is currently the only retailer that's offering any bonus for preordering the game, though you will have to order the physical copy to get the decal bonus.