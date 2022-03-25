The 2022 'Call of Duty' Releases Will Be the Last for a Couple of Years

Since the very first Call of Duty game was released in 2003 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, there's been at least one new game every year since — creating a wildly expansive first-person shooter franchise.

But despite there being plenty of Call of Duty games available to play on current generation consoles, the developers are releasing yet another title in 2022. There aren't a whole lot of details available about it just yet, but here's everything we know so far.