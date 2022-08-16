'MultiVersus' Has a Whole Bunch of New Characters Joining the Roster in Season 1

The game initially featured a total of 16 playable characters, many of whom can only be fully unlocked with various forms of in-game currencies. But more fighters are on their way as we speak, and Season 1 will introduce us to four of them.

Perhaps one of the most exciting new additions to the roster are the protagonists of the popular Adult Swim series, Rick and Morty. Both Rick and Morty will be individual playable characters, utilizing some zany science gadgets on their enemies.