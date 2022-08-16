'MultiVersus' Has a Whole Bunch of New Characters Joining the Roster in Season 1
After an impressive closed alpha and massively successful open beta, MultiVersus is now officially out with the launch of Season 1. The game's inaugural season began on Aug. 15 and is expected to last until mid-November. The update comes with patches for playable characters, a new Battle Pass with some exciting rewards, and perhaps most importantly, new characters to add to the cartoon kerfuffle.
Though there are many leaks and rumors abound about the game's playable roster, Season 1 confirms the arrival of four new fighters to kick off the lifespan of the game. What new characters are joining MultiVersus for Season 1? Let's break down what we know and what this means for the future of the game.
Here are the new characters joining 'MultiVersus' Season 1.
MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros — only instead of iconic Nintendo mascots and Steve from Minecraft, this new title features a playable cast comprised of a nigh-uncanny collection of Warner Bros. properties. From Game of Thrones to Looney Tunes to DC Comics and even professional basketball player LeBron James, there's no limit to what kind of characters this game could include in the future.
The game initially featured a total of 16 playable characters, many of whom can only be fully unlocked with various forms of in-game currencies. But more fighters are on their way as we speak, and Season 1 will introduce us to four of them.
Perhaps one of the most exciting new additions to the roster are the protagonists of the popular Adult Swim series, Rick and Morty. Both Rick and Morty will be individual playable characters, utilizing some zany science gadgets on their enemies.
The development team at Player First Games also announced two more characters to join during Season 1. Players will also be able to get their hands on DC anti-hero Black Adam, who will soon star in his own DCEU film. Accompanying Black Adam is the monstrous Stripe from the Gremlins film series.
Justin Roiland is all but confirmed to be reprising his roles as both Rick and Morty in the game. With any luck, we could even get Dwayne Johnson to voice Black Adam.
These new characters are not only exciting in their own right, but they also corroborate the massive leaked roster of playable characters who will join MultiVersus down the line. All four of them appear on this unofficial list alongside the likes of Eleven from Stranger Things, Daenerys Targaryen, Static Shock, and Godzilla.
Morty was recently confirmed to be coming to the game on Aug. 23. The other characters will be released throughout the duration of Season 1.
MultiVersus is now playable on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.