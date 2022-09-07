Get the New Pokémon Special-Edition Switch Before 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Release

It's been a big couple of years for Pokémon fans. Not only have players received multiple new games in the franchise (with yet another on the way), but players will also be able to show off their love of the franchise with a new special edition Nintendo Switch console.

Ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the video game company announced it would be releasing a new console themed around the upcoming games, celebrating the Generation 9 Pokémon.