The Internet Is Divided Over 'Onward's' LGBTQ Character — Here's Why

And not because people are upset that there's some LGBTQ+ representation in a Disney film! But because there's still not enough, quite frankly. Some say "hints" to being queer doesn't count, and they have a point. While Disney is seemingly trying to do the right thing and making strides, some feel like the company isn't doing it fast enough — it is 2020, after all. Should Disney really be lauded for introducing a queer character with two lines at most? Where are the queer leads?