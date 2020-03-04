We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Disney

The Internet Is Divided Over 'Onward's' LGBTQ Character — Here's Why

While we really hoped for a coming out story for Frozen's Elsa late last year, it looks like Disney has come through and introduced a queer character in the new Pixar film, Onward. While the character is by no means the star of the movie, it's still a big deal for there to be an openly lesbian woman in a Disney movie made for kids. In fact, this character will be the first queer animated character for Disney.

Who is the lesbian character in 'Onward'?

Onward follows two elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt), who inherit a magical staff that will bring back their dead father for 24 hours. Due to a not-so-slight hick-up, the brothers manage to only bring back half of their dad. In order to get the rest of his body, they embark on a wild quest. During their journey, they get pulled over by Officer Specter (played by Lena Waithe), who has a conversation with the boys. 