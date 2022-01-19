Leaks for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Reveal New Pokémon, Hisui Exclusives, and More

It's only a little more than a week before the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game drops and players have already managed to get their hands on advance copies of the highly anticipated game — and what's more, they've started leaking information online. Even though much of the title has still been kept a secret, many details of the new game are now available.

If you're looking to avoid all of the specific details of the leaks, now would be the time to mute everything Pokémon-related online until Legends: Arceus officially drops.