Leaks for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Reveal New Pokémon, Hisui Exclusives, and More

Leaks for 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Reveal New Pokémon, Hisui Exclusives, and MoreBy Sara Belcher
Jan. 19 2022, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
It's only a little more than a week before the new Pokémon Legends: Arceus game drops and players have already managed to get their hands on advance copies of the highly anticipated game — and what's more, they've started leaking information online. Even though much of the title has still been kept a secret, many details of the new game are now available.
If you're looking to avoid all of the specific details of the leaks, now would be the time to mute everything Pokémon-related online until Legends: Arceus officially drops.
Some Pokémon fans have already found physical copies of the game and have started leaking content online.
As is traditional with new Pokémon games, several players have managed to get their hands on a copy of the title before its release and have started sharing videos of the gameplay and new features online.
Leak users @CentroLeaks and @pory_leeks on Twitter have both begun sharing inside looks at the new game, revealing the features The Pokémon Company altered for what has been considered one of the most unique mainstream Pokémon games to date.
It's already been revealed that Legends: Arceus will be an entirely open-world game, offering players the opportunity to explore the Hisui region (before it becomes the Sinnoh region) like never before.
These leaks have revealed that there will be new weather conditions like snow, and new status conditions. These status conditions will affect a Pokémon's performance in battle, resulting in increased damage taken and decreased attacks.
Other significant leaks include the evolution graphics for certain Pokémon, how certain Pokémon interact in the wild, and the opening cutscene.
New Pokémon and Hisui forms have already been leaked for 'Legends: Arceus.'
The entire Pokédex for the new title has already been leaked online — and the leak revealed that Legends: Arceus will feature new exclusive Hisui forms for certain Pokémon.
Some of the highlights of these new forms include Voltorb, Sneasel, and the legendaries Palkia and Dialga (the cover Pokémon for the recently remade Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl). There are quite a few changes coming to long-loved Pokémon, as is typical for a new Pokémon game.
In most new Pokémon games, Pokémon from previous generations will make it to the Pokédex of a new region with some visible changes in appearance. These are region-exclusive Pokémon, and are often collected by those who take their Pokémon Home roster very seriously.
That being said, many players have expressed disinterest in these new forms, noting that they're "unappealing" changes.
The leaks have also revealed that there will be some new, never-before-seen Pokémon coming to the game — something that was previously not known and had been kept well under wraps.
So far, the only new Pokémon to have been leaked are a genie-looking Pokémon and a new evolution of Ursaring. At this time, these Pokémon have not been named.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release for the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.