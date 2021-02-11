Post Malone Will Be Headlining the Virtual Pokémon Day Concert — Details

Before his big break onto the music scene, Post Malone was a big fan of video games. The rapper was briefly part of the Minecraft internet collective Team Crafted before it disbanded in 2014 (you can still find him in some of the former Team Members' vlogs), and had he not skyrocketed to fame, we probably would know him as a Minecraft creator instead.

Even though Post may have ventured from his gaming roots, he still holds a special place in his heart for many popular franchises.