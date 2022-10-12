Sam’s Club Tells Truck Driver to Throw Away Brand-New Products Just Because They Were Late
A truck driver by the name of Zeek who posts on TikTok under the handle @qrtrucking posted a now viral TikTok calling out a Sam's Club store for refusing to accept a delivery that was just 30 minutes late. While the business may've very well been within its rights to do so depending on their agreement with the shipping company, it's their "wasteful" response that garnered so many responses from viewers.
"Let me show you guys something real quick," Zeek says in the video. "You guys see all this product right here? Brand new. Nothing is wrong with it. Everything is still intact. So, I came to deliver to the Sam's Club, I'm not gonna disclose the location where I'm at, but I came, I was 30 minutes late. And they rejected my load."
According to Zip Line Logistics, one of the top reasons businesses reject freight is late delivery. However, it does seem kind of ridiculous that a store wouldn't accept this much product over an extra 30 minutes of wait time.
"They said they were not gonna unload me and they refused to do anything about it," the TikTok user continued. "They just told me, call your dispatcher and figure it out. So, 3 hours later and now we came down to a solution. The receiver told me I could book an appointment until Tuesday; right now it's Sunday. And the shipper told me if I wasn't willing to reschedule, to just throw everything away and just do whatever I want after that."
The Sam's Club location instructed Zeek to simply dispose of everything that was in his truck. "They're willing to let me throw all that product away instead of paying me to take it back to the company."
Zeek's post highlights the issue with a lot of business models. In terms of straight monetary value, businesses could actually end up receiving more money for not accepting a late shipment depending on the agreement with the shipping company and their insurance coverage for late deliveries.
Money-wise, it could make more sense for the company to simply allow the products to be discarded instead of just accepting the shipment. Never mind the fact that many businesses are still suffering from supply chain shortages affecting product quantities across a variety of different industries in the United States.
Many commenters were shocked that the business would tell Zeek to throw the product away and wouldn't reschedule, especially because it appeared that the items were either non-perishables or had long shelf lives.
Others wondered why the company didn't suggest he donate the products to Florida hurricane victims, shelters, food banks, or any other people in need. Some just wanted to know if Zeek was getting paid for his work regardless of what the company wanted him to do with the product.
"In this economy they’re picking and choosing??? Ah well naw."
"Do you still get paid?"
"Please donate it to Florida if you can. If not a shelter in your area."
Zeek mentioned in the comments section of the video that the items weren't thrown away and that they were ultimately donated to a church.