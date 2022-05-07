Everything to Know About the Survival Horror Game 'Sons of the Forest'By Sara Belcher
May. 6 2022, Published 10:12 p.m. ET
While there are a series of horror games available on a variety of platforms, there are few that really simulate the fear that comes with being in an intense survival situation as much as The Forest does. The sequel, Sons of the Forest, takes a similar approach to the survival horror genre and is set to come out sometime this year.
Here's everything we know about Sons of the Forest, including its expected release date, what platforms it will be on, and more.
What is the release date for 'Sons of the Forest'?
The game is expected to release sometime in October 2022, though there isn't an exact date of release at this time.
Sons of the Forest was originally set to release in May, but the release date has been pushed back to the last quarter of the year.
"Over these past few weeks, we have realized that our May 2022 release date for Sons of the Forest was overly ambitious," the developers at Endnight Games wrote on Twitter. "To be able to deliver our vision of the next step in survival games, we’ve decided to move our release date to October 2022."
While we don't have an exact release date for the game just yet, we're sure that the developers will solidify one closer to October 2022.
Will 'Sons of the Forest' be available on Xbox? What platforms will the title be available on?
Unfortunately, there hasn't been a confirmation as to which platforms the game will be available on just yet. Again, this is a detail that the developers are keeping under wraps, though we should know for sure closer to the title's release date.
The first game was available initially for PC before being ported to the PS4. Currently, Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch don't support The Forest. While you can play the PS4 version on the PS5, it hasn't been updated for the new console.
That being said, the Steam page for Sons of the Forest is currently live, so we know for certain that Endnight Games plans to release it for PC. The Steam page doesn't state that the game will be available for Mac, so it isn't likely that those without PCs will be able to play the game on another computer.
What is 'Sons of the Forest' about?
A sequel to The Forest, the new title sends the player on a journey to a deserted island to search for a billionaire who has gone missing there. While on the island, you'll have to battle off the cannibalistic mutants who inhabit it, prioritizing your own survival while you complete your search.
Similar to The Forest, Sons of the Forest will be an entirely open-world title, allowing the player to tackle their survival journey in any way they desire. There aren't any quests or prompts to guide you.
You can also take on the challenge with friends if you choose to play in multiplayer mode. You can host others and have them join you on your island so you can share resources and explore the world together. Currently, it isn't clear if players will be able to kill each other in multiplayer, which was an option in The Forest.