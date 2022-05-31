Here Are Some of the Biggest Summer Video Game Releases of 2022
It's no stretch to say that 2022 is going to be a big year for video games. We've already had some stellar releases with games like Elden Ring and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and we still have some highly anticipated games like God of War: Ragnarok, Bayonetta 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet scheduled to release this year. Unfortunately, many of the most popular titles don't exactly have release dates yet. Some have even gotten delayed to next year.
We're still waiting with bated breath on release dates for some of the year's biggest titles, but there are still plenty of games coming out for the summer. No matter what platform you're playing on, there are still some great new games and DLC for you to sink your teeth into during the hot season.
Here some big summer game releases for 2022.
'Mario Strikers: Battle League Football'
The latest installment of the Mario Strikers series pits the classic Nintendo characters against each other in a game of over-the-top soccer. While the rules of soccer remain mostly intact, Battle League kicks it up a notch by allowing players to tackle opponents or even use items against them. The game can be played in single player, but up to eight players can compete in local multiplayer games.
Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on June 10 on Nintendo Switch.
'Xenoblade Chronicles 3'
Set in the world of Aionios, an all-out war rages between the tech-driven nation of Keves and the magic nation of Agnus. In the midst of conflict, warriors from both nations form an unexpected alliance to put an end to the fighting in this action RPG.
This unexpected sequel came as a surprise announcement during a Nintendo Direct. Even more surprising is the fact that the game's release date was pushed up from September. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will come out on July 29 for the Nintendo Switch.
'Soul Hackers 2'
From the dev team behind Persona 5 comes Soul Hackers 2, an official numbered sequel to 1997's Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. This turn-based RPG takes place during a modern day war between two factions of Devil Summoners. Two supernatural beings known as "Aions" descend to Earth in the midst of this crisis. Their goal is to save humanity from a world-ending event.
Soul Hackers 2 will release on PlayStation and Xbox consoles on August 26 worldwide.
DLC: 'Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course'
Previously announced in 2018, this long-awaited DLC is an expansion to the critically-acclaimed Cuphead game. This adds new stages, bosses, and a third playable character in the form of Ms. Chalice.
The Delicious Last Course will be available to download for all major gaming platforms on June 30.
DLC: 'Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak'
This paid DLC expansion adds a completely new world to Monster Hunter Rise. Sunbreak allows players to explore Elgado, a new land plagued by the overwhelming might of an elder dragon. Hunters can take on missions at a new difficulty level and hunt down powerful new monsters.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be released for both Nintendo Switch and PC on June 30.