Walmart Is Now in 'Roblox' With the New Walmart Land

It seems Walmart is now attempting to join in on the metaverse with its own virtual shopping experiences, this time aimed at a much younger audience.

Roblox is known as an online gaming platform that caters traditionally to a younger audience, with its primary users being between nine and twelve. Now, users can go on a unique, immersive shopping experience of their own in Walmart Land, a new game on Roblox that features plenty of brands often sold to that age demographic in stores.