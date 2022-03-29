Over the years, Fortnite has developed a dedicated fanbase due to its design, gameplay mechanics, and collaborations for additional skins that can make your character look like Nathan Drake or Spider-Man. Usually, these skins don't last too long in the game so you have to act fast before they're gone. But another important feature has also disappeared from the game and fans are wondering when it will come back.For many Fortnite players, building was a cornerstone of the game's appeal. Using the feature, you could build different things to help you out in the heat of battle, including a temporary base or protection from others. But that feature seems to have been pulled from Chapter 3, Season 2 of the game and fans want to know when it's coming back. Here's what we know.When will 'Fortnite' bring back building?Right now, nothing has been confirmed, so there's no word on when building will make its way back to Fortnite. But, according to a Twitter account called Fortnite News, the feature was rumored to have been disabled for the first nine days of Season 2, which started on March 20, 2022. If this is true, building should be back on March 29.But nothing has been confirmed, and other sources are giving different answers. Some are saying building should already be back in Fortnite, but many agree that the feature should be back soon after the launch of Season 2. On March 29, 2022, Fortnite tweeted about players not being able to build in the game currently."Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build," the tweet read. "No building, no problem! It’s all about your combat skills on the ground." However, there was no mention about when the feature would come back to the game, though the tweet was posted nine days after the season's release.Luckily, building isn't gone completely. According to Engadget, it's still available in the competitive, creative, and Save the World modes. But it has been dropped from casual Fortnite. So if you do miss this ability, you're going to have to switch gameplays in order to use the feature.Why did they remove building from 'Fortnite'?Fortnite has some dedicated players. The game has been around since 2017 and while it's seen a bunch of different changes, additions, and upgrades over its lifetime, that doesn't mean its developers don't like to shake things up every so often to keep the game interesting.Although Fortnite's developers over at Epic Games haven't said why they removed building, it could have been a way to keep existing players on their toes. Just like the game tweeted, not being able to build gives people a chance to work on other skillsets. Whatever the reason for the disappearance of the building feature, fans will glad to see it come back.