The Sideways Weapons Are Only Available for a Week in 'Fortnite'

Epic Games has been pulling out all of the stops for Chapter 3, Season 2 of Fortnite. Between temporarily removing building, bringing armored battle buses, and unvaulting a lot of weapons that haven't been seen for seasons, Epic has made sure there's no shortage of interesting factors added to gameplay as players face off against the IO soldiers.

For one week only, players can use sideways weapons in their battles as a callback to Chapter 2, Season 8 of the game. But where do you find these weapons?