You'll Need to Find the Recon Scanner and the Rail Gun to Complete Challenges in 'Fortnite'

Things are heating up in Fortnite as the battle royale game's next live event nears and Chapter 3, Season 2 winds to a close. For one week only, the game's developers have brought back the Recon Scanner and the Rail Gun for a series of challenges that you only have a limited amount of time to complete.

But before you can complete any of these challenges, you'll first need to get your hands on the Recon Scanner and the Rail Gun. Here's where to find them in the game.