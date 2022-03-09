Fans Have Wild Ideas Concerning Who Should Play Kratos in the 'God of War' TV Series Adaptation

All jokes aside, when actor Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) posted a selfie to Twitter in February 2021, Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog — who's worked heavily on the God of War franchise — responded "Ok, now say “BOY!” See, Kratos often refers to his son, Atreus, as simply "boy."

In this particular photo, Nick Offerman looks nothing like Parks and Rec's Ron Swanson. Ditching the clean-cut hairdo for a bald head and a scraggly beard, Nick looks frighteningly similar to the mighty Kratos. The resemblance is uncanny.

While it may be hard to separate Nick Offerman from his famous mustache-donning, bacon-eating, government-hating, meme-inspiring character, Ron Swanson, the Pam and Tommy star is at the top of our personal list to take on the powerful, muscly hero.