Set Sail Onto Sinister Waters in 'Dredge' Launching On March 30 By Anthony Jones Feb. 3 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Developer Black Salt Games and publisher Team17 dropped a new trailer for the sinister fishing game Dredge that reveals it's release date to be March 30, 2023. The game has an undercurrent vibe similar to The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker but its environments, eldritch horror, and bizarre depth are the main attractors.

Black Salt says players will step into the shoes of a down-on-their-luck fisherman in Dredge to explore a collection of remote islands across a mysterious archipelago. Throughout the experience, players will scour the depths of surrounding waters for a slew of fish, valuables, and deep-sea curios. The collected wares can be sold as spoils as you complete quests and unravel more about the distinct islands and those living on them.

Source: Black Salt Games

Dredge may sound rosy and casual, but the gameplay takes a strange turn during nighttime. Unknown entities swim across the waters under the night sky, and it becomes increasingly unsafe. Players must reinforce their sea vessels and increase their skills and knowledge in order to delve deeper and reach more secluded lands despite the odds.

The latest trailer provides a cinematic glimpse into the fishing habits players will likely fall into, with regular fish during the daytime being less profitable than those reeled in at night. The catch, of course, is the danger that comes with venturing out when it's dark, but capturing numerous abnormal fish for money is the tradeoff.

The developer confirmed Dredge aims to release on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S on March 30. Considering the fishing title is an indie and seems a perfect fit for handheld gaming devices, interested Nintendo Switch owners will be curious to know if Dredge will release on their console, too. Here's everything you need to know.

Source: Black Salt Games

Will 'Dredge' come to the Nintendo Switch?

Alongside the previous game platforms mentioned earlier, Dredge will also come to the Nintendo Switch on March 30. Details on this version are unknown as of this writing, similar to other platforms, but previous trailers have painted Dredge as a mixed fishing minigame and exploration title.

Source: Black Salt Games

Switch users can purchase the game from the eShop next month for $24.99, and if you pre-order Dredge, you can earn an exclusive in-game rod. Additionally, the Digital Deluxe Edition running for $26.99 on the digital shop will include a Blackstone Key DLC item giving players access to a "mysterious workshop."