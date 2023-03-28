Home > Gaming Source: Respawn Entertainment Is There a Fast Travel Feature in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'? By Anthony Jones Mar. 28 2023, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Launching on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Developer Respawn Entertainment is debuting a few new tricks and features in the sequel that expands Cal's arsenal, from changeable lightsaber stances to more exploration stunts while scouring multi-leveled areas.

Survivor is shaping up as a substantial improvement over its predecessor, which begs the question: Does it have fast travel? Fans wanted the feature in the previous game, and thankfully, players are in luck.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Will there be fast travel in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?

Respawn Entertainment confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have a fast travel mechanic to help players get around various planets faster than in the first game. In addition, players can hitch a ride on alien creatures from different maps to tread ground quicker than on foot, meaning the speed of navigating environments will matter more than ever.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine (per GamesRadar+) in an interview that "the fast travel is point-to-point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly [navigate] between points and explore what is in between."

Having extra travel options and a more accessible warp system to whisk between landscapes are quality-of-life elements that fans of the series have been dying to get for some time. "It needed to happen," said one Reddit user in response to learning about the fast travel. "The purists can still do it the old-fashioned way if they want. Trying to 100% Fallen Order is unnecessarily annoying."

Source: Respawn Entertainment

How do you use fast travel in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?

Since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not out yet, we can't give you the exact details on how the fast travel works, but it's likely to be triggered through specific points around maps. It's unclear if that relates to Meditation Points, like those seen in Fallen Order. Players could meditate on these sites in the previous title to utilize points after leveling to unlock new skills.

Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.



Cal Kestis and the Mantis crew are back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Learn how they survived for 5 years and where they're heading.