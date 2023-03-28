Is There a Fast Travel Feature in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?
Launching on April 28, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Cal Kestis years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
Developer Respawn Entertainment is debuting a few new tricks and features in the sequel that expands Cal's arsenal, from changeable lightsaber stances to more exploration stunts while scouring multi-leveled areas.
Survivor is shaping up as a substantial improvement over its predecessor, which begs the question: Does it have fast travel? Fans wanted the feature in the previous game, and thankfully, players are in luck.
Will there be fast travel in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?
Respawn Entertainment confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have a fast travel mechanic to help players get around various planets faster than in the first game.
In addition, players can hitch a ride on alien creatures from different maps to tread ground quicker than on foot, meaning the speed of navigating environments will matter more than ever.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game director Stig Asmussen told Play Magazine (per GamesRadar+) in an interview that "the fast travel is point-to-point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly [navigate] between points and explore what is in between."
Having extra travel options and a more accessible warp system to whisk between landscapes are quality-of-life elements that fans of the series have been dying to get for some time.
"It needed to happen," said one Reddit user in response to learning about the fast travel. "The purists can still do it the old-fashioned way if they want. Trying to 100% Fallen Order is unnecessarily annoying."
How do you use fast travel in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'?
Since Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not out yet, we can't give you the exact details on how the fast travel works, but it's likely to be triggered through specific points around maps.
It's unclear if that relates to Meditation Points, like those seen in Fallen Order. Players could meditate on these sites in the previous title to utilize points after leveling to unlock new skills.
Upon interacting with those sprinkled over zones, they also acted as save points in case you died later. Survivor could tie in its fast travel system with the resting points or introduce a new interactable exclusive to fast travel.
Only time will tell which of the two is the actual way of using the mechanic.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will launch on April 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.