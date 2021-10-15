Whip up Some Fun Recipes in 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' This Fall

After many months of players asking, Nintendo is finally bringing many of the absent figures and items back to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The gaming company announced during the last Nintendo Direct that Brewster would be reopening his coffee shop in your island's museum, but that announcement was only the tip of the iceberg for what's to come to the game.

The November 2021 update brings new items, expanded storage, new ways to interact with your villagers, and cooking!