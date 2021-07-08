Fans Are More Than Ready for 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Monopoly

According to Hasbro , the toy company that has teamed up with Nintendo to release the Animal Crossing board game, it will officially be released in August 2021. For now, fans can pre-order the game on websites including Game Stop and Entertainment Earth . The game costs $25 before shipping and taxes.

Some aspects of traditional Monopoly games can be found in the Animal Crossing version. Players will still be able to use Jail, Free Parking, and Chance cards, but this new version of the game has fun twists.

Instead of railroads, you can travel the board via Dodo Airlines. You spend Bells instead of the usual paper dollars, and there will even be a Nook's Cranny where you can spend them and buy customizations.