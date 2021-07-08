Fans Are More Than Ready for 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Monopoly

Fans Are More Than Ready for 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' MonopolyBy Kori Williams
Jul. 8 2021, Published 1:44 p.m. ET
Anyone who has even thought about owning a Nintendo Switch has probably has considered buying Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The calming, cozy game where you're constantly in debt while living your best island life got so many of us through quarantine and kept us connected to friends via our adorable characters.
Fans of the game love collecting merch and the amiibo cards, but now they have something else to add to their collection. Now Animal Crossing Monopoly is getting ready to hit shelves. Here's everything we know about the release date so you and your friends can plan the ultimate game night.
When is the 'Animal Crossing' Monopoly release date?
According to Hasbro, the toy company that has teamed up with Nintendo to release the Animal Crossing board game, it will officially be released in August 2021. For now, fans can pre-order the game on websites including Game Stop and Entertainment Earth. The game costs $25 before shipping and taxes.
Some aspects of traditional Monopoly games can be found in the Animal Crossing version. Players will still be able to use Jail, Free Parking, and Chance cards, but this new version of the game has fun twists.
Instead of railroads, you can travel the board via Dodo Airlines. You spend Bells instead of the usual paper dollars, and there will even be a Nook's Cranny where you can spend them and buy customizations.
One of the more adorable parts of the new game is the board pieces. Instead of the top hat, thimble, and more, Animal Crossing Monopoly players will be using characters based on the ones that can be customized in the Nintendo Switch game. This game comes with four of them and they all look different.
Some people already have their hands on 'Animal Crossing' Monopoly.
Some Animal Crossing fans have revealed that they have seen the game on shelves already. In groups across the internet, fans are saying that they've seen the Monopoly game available at some Walmart locations across the country and say staff at the stores are beginning to put the game out now. Although it's unclear why they're doing so.
One Twitter user who said they saw the game on sale at Walmart said they got it at a location in the United States. Most other people who claim to have the game already have said that they got it at the retailer as well.
For now, it's unclear if the game is available right now at other stores. Fans who shop at other stores may just have to wait until the game is officially released.
Some people have been able to get their hands on copies of the game and are reselling it at two or even three times the original price. If you want, there's nothing stopping you from paying the high price in order to get the game now, but you won't have to wait too long for it to be officially released.