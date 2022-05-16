This Baby Giraffe's Story of Dealing With Leg Braces Is Remarkable

The zoo reached out to the Hanger Clinic, which specializes in orthotics. There, Ara Mirzaian, who has worked in the field for roughly three decades fitting a variety of orthotic pieces on human patients, was tapped to take on his very first animal patient. He told the publication that it was "pretty surreal when [he] first heard about it."

He added, "Of course, all I did was go online and study giraffes for like 24/7 until we got out here."