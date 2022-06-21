'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 1 Winner BeBe Zahara Benet Reflects on Season 1 vs. 'All Stars' 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

Being BeBe sees the "Jungle Kitty" singer look back at her successes, failures, rise to fame, and uphill journey both in Cameroon and the U.S. — which includes her successful run on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 in 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, BeBe opened up about how her experience on Season 1 compared to that of All Stars 3, her new and old fans, and which Drag Race sisters she keeps in touch with the most.