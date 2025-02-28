10 of the Most Iconic (And Chaotic) Black Reality TV Moments Fans Will Never Forget Shows like 'Love & Hip Hop' and 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' are responsible for some memorable reality TV scenes. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 28 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hannahchaddha

Black culture thrives across most industries, and the reality TV world is no different. The reality TV landscape has crafted many stars, from Cardi B to Jennifer Hudson, and continues branching out new talent who show up and show out on whatever platform they choose.

Whether appearing on shows with a predominately Black cast or shaking the table by diversifying a white-centered one, Black reality stars are responsible for some of the culture's most talked-about moments. Here are just a few of the top Black moments in reality TV history.

10. Dr. Simone Whitmore questioning Toya Bush-Harris's intelligence on 'Married to Medicine'

Married to Medicine made history in 2013 as the first show with an all-Black cast to feature the lives of doctors and doctors' wives. The show also gained a fanbase for providing entertaining and shady content, including a Season 2 scene between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Toya Bush-Harris. In the scene, Simone and Toya argue over Simone dancing a little too close to Toya's husband, Dr. Eugene Harris.

Simone and Toya being friends is good to see bc Simone used to be on Toya NECK #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/DjPR8Q9fm0 — brythethespian (@bryshanjw) December 4, 2023

When the women agreed to meet near Simone's office, they couldn't get on one accord, causing Simone to imply that Toya wasn't smart. "Toya, this is what I mean when I say you don't think," Simone told Toya as she walked around her in a circle, with the doctor's wife replying, "I'm thinking." The two eventually moved forward, but it was far from the last time Dr. Whitmore called her friend dumb.

9. Stevie J, Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez's chaotic therapy session on 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.'

Season 1 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is arguably the best season of reality TV ever created. The season was chaotic initially, starting with the tumultuous love triangle between Mimi Faust, Stevie J, and Joseline Hernandez. One of the most memorable moments from the trio came during a disastrous therapy session meant to fix Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez’s relationship. Instead, it turns into a Joseline charging at Stevie when she discovers Mimi has been staying at its house.

The scene showed their toxicity at its peak, with Mimi in the background laughing and their poor therapist, Dr. Jeff Gardere, in the middle.

8. Kandi Burruss discovering Phaedra Parks was behind 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 9 scandal

One of the most intense moments in Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion history occurred when Kandi Burruss confronted Phaedra Parks for allegedly spreading false rumors about her. As the accusations unraveled, Kandi repeatedly yelled, “The lies! The lies!” in frustration, cementing the phrase as an unforgettable RHOA moment. The fallout between the former friends was so severe that Phaedra did not return for the following season. Kandi, who left RHOA in 2024 after 14 seasons, refused to film with her again.

7. The 'Big Brother' cookout was a monumental moment in reality TV history

Season 23 of Big Brother saw one of the most strategic and groundbreaking alliances in the show’s history—The Cookout. Comprised of six Black houseguests, Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Kyland Young, Hannah Chaddha, Tiffany Mitchell, and Xavier Prather, the alliance secretly worked together to ensure that a Black contestant would win for the first time in Big Brother U.S. history.

The Cookout successfully executed its mission despite personal conflicts and external pressures, leading to Xavier's historic victory. Their strategy and impact were widely praised, marking a significant moment in reality television.

6. The chicken wing brawl on 'Black Ink Crew'

Black Ink Crew was always known for its spicy moments during its multi-year run and additional spinoffs. But during the show's heyday, a disagreement led to an unexpected fight between Ceasar Emanuel and Puma. The longtime friends were at odds when Puma threw major shade at Cesar's tattoo shop, Black Ink's grand opening. The tension intensified after Puma dropped a lemon pepper wing on Black Ink's floor, which Cesar saw as a sign of disrespect.

The brawl resulted in a years-long feud between Puma and Cesar that has thankfully since been resolved.

5. Ray J and Princess Love's pool fight on 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood'

A disagreement between Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood couple Ray J and Princess Love escalated into a physical altercation that ended with Princess being pushed into a pool. The fight, which involved accusations of infidelity and disrespect, turned volatile when Princess threw a drink at Ray J, prompting him to shove her into the water. The moment remains one of the most infamous confrontations in the Love & Hip Hop franchise, showcasing the volatile nature of their relationship.

4. Blac Chyna saying “cut the cameras”

During a tense moment on Blac Chyna's Zeus reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, the model and entrepreneur found herself visibly frustrated in a conversation before abruptly breaking the fourth wall. Turning to the crew, she commanded, “Cut the cameras… deadass,” signaling that she was done with filming. The brief but powerful moment instantly became a meme, with fans using it to express everything from work frustrations to social media drama.

3. Tanisha hitting pans on 'The Bad Girls Club'

Tanisha Thomas delivered one of the most unforgettable reality TV moments when she grabbed two pots and loudly banged them together, yelling, “I didn’t get no sleep ‘cause of y’all! Y’all not gon’ get no sleep ‘cause of me!” The explosive scene occurred after a sleepless night in the Bad Girls Club house, where arguments and wild antics kept tensions high. Tanisha’s dramatic wake-up call became an instant classic, defining her legacy as one of the most iconic cast members in the franchise’s history.

2. Tiffany "New York" Pollard's dynamic exit from 'Flavor of Love' Season 2.

Regarding reality TV, Tiffany "New York" Pollard is an icon, the blueprint, and the moment. Fans knew Tiffany would make reality TV gold when she first appeared on Flavor of Love. When she didn't win the competition in Season 1, her Season 2 return brought some of her most memorable lines like "Do you know you have 30 minutes?" and the line she delivered when she once again didn't win Flav's heart.

While walking off of the beach during an elimination round between her and London "Deelishis" Charles, Tiffany was enraged and spewed jabs at Flav, including the iconic quote "Does it look like I give a f--k? Because I don't." An icon!

The horrific "pillow talk" fight on Season 6 of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'