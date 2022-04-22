One of these two items will be brought back into the game — but it's up to the players to decide.

The Rift-to-Go was originally introduced to Fortnite in mid-2018, providing players with a way to teleport themselves out of danger through a temporary rift. The rift can also transport more than one player, meaning you can bring a team of allies through the rift — or an enemy could follow through the rift behind you.