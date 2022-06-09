'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Is Will Have an Open Beta — Here's How to Sign Up
Not to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which came out in 2009, an all-new game will continue the legacy of the Modern Warfare era with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (this time, with a Roman numeral two). The game was announced on June 8, 2022, and will reportedly take "a generational leap forward" in this ambitious entry to the time-honored franchise. What's more, fans will be able to check out the game early via the open beta.
In case you didn't know, an open beta is a public testing phase for games where players can play an upcoming game early and provide feedback before the official release. Open betas are common for games that are primarily played online. This includes games like Overwatch 2, MultiVersus, and yes, Modern Warfare II. Here's everything we know so far about the open beta for the new game, including how you can sign up for it.
Here's everything we know about the open beta for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.'
Modern Warfare II is a direct sequel to 2019's reboot entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game continues the adventures of Task Force 141 as they respond to a U.S. missile strike that results in the death of a foreign general.
But anyone who's played a Call of Duty game is more interested in the online component. According to an official statement, the development team at Infinity Ward promises "immersive, world-class multiplayer" that will innovate the way the first-person shooter is played.
From day one, Modern Warfare II promises to provide all new gameplay mechanics, including "a revamped Gunsmith" that will offer more customization for weapons. The game is also planned to have tons of post-launch content and will be tuned for high graphical fidelity on new-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5.
Modern Warfare II promises to be the start of a new generation of Call of Duty. If you want to try the game before you buy, there's time to check out the open beta.
Open beta early access will be made available sometime before the October 2022 release of the game. It will be available first on PlayStation consoles, but will later be made available for Xbox and PC as well. No matter which console you want to play it on, everyone signs up in the same way.
How to sign up for the 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' open beta.
For anyone who wants to check out Modern Warfare II early, the open beta is your best bet. All prospective players will need to pre-order the game for their preferred console. Fans will then receive an early access beta code that will provide access to the beta once it becomes active. You will be provided a code whether you pre-order it digitally or get a physical copy, so you can lock down a copy however you like.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will come out on Oct. 28.