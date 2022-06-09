'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Is Will Have an Open Beta — Here's How to Sign Up

Modern Warfare II is a direct sequel to 2019's reboot entry, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The game continues the adventures of Task Force 141 as they respond to a U.S. missile strike that results in the death of a foreign general.

But anyone who's played a Call of Duty game is more interested in the online component. According to an official statement, the development team at Infinity Ward promises "immersive, world-class multiplayer" that will innovate the way the first-person shooter is played.