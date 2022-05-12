Deborah James Opens up About Discussing Her Death With Her Kids

Taking to Instagram on May 10, 2022, Deborah shared an emotional message with her fans in which she revealed that she is beginning end-of-life care.

"We have tried everything, but my body simply isn’t playing ball," she explained. "My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at-home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I’m not in pain and spending time with them."