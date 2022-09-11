How Strong am I Allowed to Get in Destiny 2 Now?

Destiny's player base has grown along with the game since its initial release in 2014. Back then, players were capped at a power level of 300, or 305 if they were using mods.

That kind of growth potential is why players keep playing the game; it's fun to see the titan you spent so many hours on reach new heights and dominate multiplayer. With a new expansion, Lightfall, scheduled to release this upcoming February, what's the new power cap?