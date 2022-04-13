Does 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga' Have Custom Characters?By Sara Belcher
Apr. 13 2022, Published 6:32 p.m. ET
The most recent installment in the Lego Star Wars video game series, The Skywalker Saga, brings all nine chapters of the main Star Wars saga to your console, letting you (and a friend) play through Lego versions of all nine episodes.
It's a massive game with plenty of features to keep players entertained for hours, but does the newest installment give you the ability to create custom characters?
Can you create a custom character in 'Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga'?
Unfortunately, while many of the previous games in the Lego Star Wars franchise gave players the ability to create custom characters, The Skywalker Saga does not.
In previous games in the franchise, players could customize their playable character's hair, clothes, weapons, and so much more to make it unique to each individual player. While The Skywalker Saga features plenty of playable characters from the Star Wars franchise, there is not a way to play as a custom character.
That being said, there are currently more than 300 different characters you can play as, including multiple versions of icons like Han Solo, Kylo Ren, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so many more.
While you likely won't be able to play as all of these characters throughout your playthrough, you will definitely get to play as a variety of them. Different characters have different abilities, and to complete all of the challenges and collect all of the datacards, you'll cycle through them.
Other playable characters will be unlocked in upcoming DLCs.
While there are more than 300 different characters from across the entire Star Wars franchise that you can unlock and play as in The Skywalker Saga, you can unlock even more characters to play as by purchasing the DLCs.
There are currently seven different DLC packs that have been confirmed for the game, all featuring characters and quests inspired by Star Wars content not in the core three trilogies.
Here's a breakdown of which characters you can play as with each DLC.
The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack:
- Din Djarin
- Grogu (as your companion)
- Greef Karga
- Cara Dune
- IG-11
- Kuiil
The Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack:
- Young Han Solo
- Young Chewbacca
- Young Lando Calrissian
- Qi'ra
- Tobias Beckett
- Enfys Nest
The Classic Characters Character Pack:
- Classic Luke Skywalker
- Classic Princess Leia
- Classic Han Solo
- Classic Darth Vader
- Classic Lando Calrissian
The Trooper Pack:
- Death Trooper
- Incinerator Trooper
- Range Trooper
- Imperial Shore Trooper
- Stormtrooper (Mimban)
The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack:
- Jyn Erso
- Bodhi Rook
- Cassian Andor
- K-2SO
- Chirrut Îmwe
- Baze Malbu
- Director Krennic
The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack:
- Ahsoka Tano
- Old Boba Fett
- Bo Katan
- Fennec Shand
- Moff Gideon
The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack:
- Hunter
- Wrecker
- Tech
- Crosshair
- Echo
These packs are, obviously, only the first few packs of what will likely be many to be announced for The Skywalker Saga, but they bring so many playable characters to the game's already expansive cast — but if you're a frequent consumer of all things Star Wars, then these additional character packs will give you even more options to pick from when starting your playthrough.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.