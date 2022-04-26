The reveal of El Muerto was made by Bad Bunny and Sony president Sanford Panitch at Cinemacon 2022. Per Deadline, Bad Bunny touched on how ecstatic he is to become a movie superhero.

"This opportunity to bring El Muerto to life. It’s amazing," he said at the time. "It’s incredible. I love wrestling. I grew up watching wrestling and I’m a wrestler. I’m a former champion so this is why I love this character. I think it’s the perfect role to me and it will be epic."