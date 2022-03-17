'Elden Ring' 1.03 Patch Notes — Balanced Enemies, New NPCs, and Better Sorceries

'Elden Ring' 1.03 Patch Notes — Balanced Enemies, New NPCs, and Better SorceriesBy Sara Belcher
Mar. 17 2022, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
There's a new update out for Elden Ring, and it's the biggest update that the developer has put out since the game was released in February. Not only does this patch fix some bugs that have been bothering players for some time now, but there are also a lot of changes that make certain weapons, spells, attacks, and enemies more balanced.
Publisher Bandai Namco released their patch notes on March 16. Here's what you need to know.
Some of the biggest improvements to 'Elden Ring' in the 1.03 patch.
There were a lot of changes made to Elden Ring in the new patch that not only provide quality of life fixes for players, but also make certain spells, weapons, and items more powerful (and useful) for players.
Let's start with the biggest changes. NPCs received a lot of changes in this update. A new NPC, Jar-Bairn, was added to Jarsburg, and Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc all received new quest phases, resolving the issues many had with these characters.
Some NPCs are now summonable in battle, and you can even see where NPCs are located on the map.
Smithing Stones are also now more easily accessible, as there's an increased drop rate for certain enemies and they can be purchased at some shops early in the game.
These items and sorceries also received an increase in damage:
- Offensive cracked pot items
- Spark Aromatic
- Poison Spraymist
- Gravity Well
- Collapsing Stars
- Crystal Barrage
The sorceries Glintsone Cometshard, Comet, and Night Comet all received a reduced FP consumption and increased damage. The following sorceries also received a decrease in the amount of FP used:
- Star Shower
- Rock Blaster
- Gavel of Haima
- Founding Rain of Stars
- Stars of Ruin
- Greatblade Phalanx
- Magic Downpour
- Loretta’s Greatbow
- Loretta’s Mastery
- Carian Greatsword
- Carian Piercer
- Shard Spiral
In addition to all of these changes, there are also other balances made to enemies, weapons, and other methods of attack to level out gameplay. This means that some spells and weapons that used to be overpowered no longer are, and enemies that were unfairly stacked have been nerfed.
There were also a series of bugs fixed in this patch update, which you can read about in the publisher's full patch list on the Bandai Namco website.