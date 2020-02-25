We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
fortnite-iris-1-1582653538129.jpeg
Source: Epic Games

Data Miners Discovered the Unreleased 'Fortnite' Iris Skin and It Looks Awesome

Fortnite is one of the most consistently and widely played games in the world, and a lot of that can be attributed to Epic Games knowing just what the heck they're doing. The developers are always pushing the envelope in terms of features, and aren't afraid to make drastic changes to their money maker, like resetting the world map and consistently altering the title's themes (it's all about spies now).

Plus, little cosmetic changes, like this leaked Iris Skin, also help to keep things fresh.

While skins are mostly superficial changes and don't really offer a different gameplay experience like new weapons, challenges, modes, maps, events, or characters, they're still a fun way to have your avatar stand out from the others when you're in the midst of some sweet Battle Royale action.

The Iris design isn't as drastic, as, let's say, rocking the Infinity Gauntlet and turning into Thanos, or grabbing a lightsaber and getting your Star Wars on, but it's pretty darn cool looking.