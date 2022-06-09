Japanese Musician Gen Hoshino Will Have a Virtual Concert in 'Fortnite' — How to Watch
You've seen Fortnite have a crossover with just about everything. It has previously hosted an exclusive preview for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the summer of 2019. It has collaborated with the Naruto anime for exclusive skins and weapons. Marvel heroes have canonically crossed over into the world of the game not once, but twice. Despite all that, it may come as a surprise to you that Fortnite has hosted its own concerts as part of its ongoing "Soundwave Series."
For its latest musical event, the popular battle royale game will host award-winning Japanese musician Gen Hoshino. Read on for details on where and how to watch his performance.
'Fortnite' will host a Gen Hoshino concert as part of its Soundwave Series — here's what to know about it, including challenges.
Fortnite is a popular free-to-play online game. Among its many game modes, it's perhaps best known for its battle royale competitive games. In this free-for-all mode, teams or solo players can duke it out using zany weapons and tactics to be the last player standing.
The game is also widely recognized for its many crossovers into other franchises like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and even other video games like Uncharted. In fact, Fortnite has gotten so big that it's even begun to host concerts.
In 2021, Fortnite began hosting the Soundwave Series. These ongoing events feature a variety of renowned musicians performing a concert in the actual game. Players can navigate to the concert via the specified Discover tile or input a special Island code. Players who sit through the entire concert receive an XP bonus as well as a commemorative in-game prize.
The Soundwave Series began with Egyptian pop star Mohamed Hamaki and has since hosted artists like Tones And I and Emicida.
From June 9 to June 12, the Soundwave Series will host Gen Hoshino. This award-winning musician recently provided the ending credits theme for the immensely popular Spy x Family anime. The song, "Kigeki (Comedy)," is among the songs he performs in his Soundwave Series concert.
As far as challenges go, you simply have to watch the whole concert to claim your prize. In this case, you'll receive an XP bonus and the "Soundwave Series - Gen Hoshino Spray" item.
Here's how to watch Gen Hoshino's show in 'Fortnite.'
Unlike real concerts, you don't need to spend money on seats or rub elbows with other attendees to experience a Soundwave Series concert. You can view the concert by entering the "Soundwave Series: Gen Hoshino" Discover tile. Otherwise, you can also input the Island code "6831-7094-7130" to go there. As it's its own Fortnite island, players can traverse the in-game soundscape and even use emotes to dance along to the music.
The show will repeat nonstop for 72 hours until the 12th, so there's plenty of time to watch. The official Epic Games blog post for the concert also offers players several options to view the concert more conveniently.
The Soundscape Series - Gen Hoshino show will end on June 12 at 8 a.m. ET.