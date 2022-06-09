Japanese Musician Gen Hoshino Will Have a Virtual Concert in 'Fortnite' — How to Watch

Fortnite is a popular free-to-play online game. Among its many game modes, it's perhaps best known for its battle royale competitive games. In this free-for-all mode, teams or solo players can duke it out using zany weapons and tactics to be the last player standing.

The game is also widely recognized for its many crossovers into other franchises like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and even other video games like Uncharted. In fact, Fortnite has gotten so big that it's even begun to host concerts.