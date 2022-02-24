The Husband of the Woman Killed by Alec Baldwin on the Set of 'Rust' Speaks out About Who's to Blame

While filming his latest film Rust in October 2021, Alec Baldwin was handed a prop gun while being directed by cinematographer Halyna Hutchins regarding how he should hold it while she set up her shots. What happened next is still being debated. The gun went off, hitting Hutchins in the chest and director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

Joel survived but sadly Halyna did not. Four months after the incident, the details of how this occurred are still fuzzy — and now Halyna's husband, Matthew Hutchins, is looking for some accountability. He wants answers and he's not going to wait for them to come to him.