Is Bushranger Really Dead in 'Fortnite'? The Fan-Favorite NPC Is Gone ... For Now

Just before this grave appeared in Bushranger's usually spawning spot, players were tasked with a challenge to identify and bring the tree-clad NPC alien eggs. For the legendary quest, players were helping our leafy friend attempt to make peace between the players and the aliens by bringing him the alien eggs, as he was hoping to raise them on his own.

"Help Bushranger spread the seeds of peace by caring for Alien Eggs," the official Fortnite Twitter account tweeted. "It’s an eggcellent way to give peace one last chance. What could go wrong?"

Unfortunately, it appears as though something has definitely gone wrong, as the NPC's spawn point has been replaced with a gravesite. The serene music and planted flowers suggest Bushranger's plan wasn't as "eggcellent" as he'd thought it was — though is he really dead?