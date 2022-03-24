How Long Will It Take to Complete 'Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin'?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 24 2022, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
The release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is the result of an intriguing build-up. The reveal of the game was almost immediately memed for its overtly edgy aesthetic and its insistence on "killing Chaos."
Further trailers and leaked cinematics revealed the game's baffling soundtrack of licensed music, which includes "My Way" by Frank Sinatra and a butt rock theme that might make Limp Bizkit blush. The game sounds like a wild ride, but how long does it take to beat?
Stranger of Paradise is a darker interpretation of the original Final Fantasy game released in 1987. The game follows Jack Garland, a rugged warrior who's here to do two things: kill Chaos and talk about how much he wants to kill Chaos. With a growing party of warriors who share the same goal, they set off on their quest in the kingdom of Cornelia to dispel the darkness and (you guessed it) kill Chaos.
The game is an oddity among the beloved franchise, and it might take a while to complete.
How long does 'Stranger of Paradise' take to beat?
Developed by Team Ninja, Stranger of Paradise is an action RPG similar to that of the Souls series or Nioh. The game features sprawling dungeons and dangerous enemies that stand in Jack's way as he travels to kill Chaos. Aside from the main story, the game features plenty of side objectives and hidden goodies for the completionist to explore. With everything that the game has in store, how long could it take to tackle everything?
According to HowLongToBeat, Stranger of Paradise is certainly not a short game. The main story can take an average of 18 and a half hours to complete. With extra content, it can take 26 to 28 hours. Doing absolutely everything the game has to offer can take anywhere between 45 and 55 hours. That's quite a long time to try and kill Chaos.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and the Xbox One and Series X/S.