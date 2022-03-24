How Long Will It Take to Complete 'Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin'?

Stranger of Paradise is a darker interpretation of the original Final Fantasy game released in 1987. The game follows Jack Garland, a rugged warrior who's here to do two things: kill Chaos and talk about how much he wants to kill Chaos. With a growing party of warriors who share the same goal, they set off on their quest in the kingdom of Cornelia to dispel the darkness and (you guessed it) kill Chaos.

The game is an oddity among the beloved franchise, and it might take a while to complete.