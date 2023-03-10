Home > Gaming Source: Team Ninja Lü Bu in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Will Test Your Limits — Tips on How to Beat Him By Anthony Jones Mar. 10 2023, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

After wracking up kills through challenging missions and getting into the late game of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you'll face off against Lü Bu. From Chinese history, Lü Bu was a warlord who lived during the late Eastern Han Dynasty. He is notorious for his unstable behavior and is described as an "invincible warrior" feared by many. That same thread of history molds the Lü Bu in Wo Long, including his ferocity in combat atop his famous steed Red Hare.

Later in the game, you'll hear about Lü Bu and shockingly encounter the warlord amid a snowy battlefield, sending you head first into probably the most demanding boss fight in Wo Long. If Lü Bu is giving you some trouble, here are some tips you can follow to beat him.

Tips on how to beat Lü Bu in 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.'

When you begin fighting Lü Bu, he will be on horseback with his trusty halberd. Often, Lü Bu will charge at you with Critical Blows and whip around Red Mare to fire off rounds of arrows. During this phase, his health bar won't go down if you attack him. The only thing you can do is unbalance his Spirit Gauge to knock him off his Red Mare.

Patiently deflecting Critical Blows and sneaking in a few attacks of your own without taking careless strikes is the best way to beat his horseback phase. However, Lü Bu can hop back on his steed during the fight, requiring you to kick him off again the same way.

Now that you're both head to head, the real fight begins. Lü Bu has sweeping attacks, menacing combos, fiery and powerful delayed strikes, and the ability to fire barrages of arrows. Between the pounding of his halberd and impressive reach, staying too far from Lü Bu is almost impossible during the whole fight.

Staying mid-range is the sweet spot, allowing you to react with dodge rolls or deflect and rush in to connect a martial arts combo. Fighting Lü Bu is a vicious dance of weaving and landing hits when you can, so measuring how aggressively you play is significant here.

Before fighting Lü Bu, upgrade your Dragon's Cure Pot, level up as much as possible, and beef up your armor.

Even with the best tips to help you, you will likely die many times before getting a handle on Lü Bu's attacks in Wo Long. Upgrading your Dragon's Cure Pot beforehand comes into play when the heat dies down during the fight, giving you more opportunities to heal and stay topped off. It's also best to use any Genuine Qi to level up as much as possible — every milestone counts since your health naturally goes up, too.

