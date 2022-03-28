Here's How to Cross out Text in Your Discord Messages on Mobile and PC

Here's How to Cross out Text in Your Discord Messages on Mobile and PCBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Mar. 28 2022, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
When it comes to online gaming, there are few platforms that let you get as social as Discord does when you're in the middle of playing. Discord has plenty of features that let you voice-chat with your friends while playing certain games on your PC. You can play Among Us while arguing your sus away or cooperate vocally against a boss in Genshin Impact.
Outside of voice-chat and video-chat capabilities, Discord also works great as a messaging app. The app lets you be active in several different chat rooms — which Discord calls servers. Not only that, but each server can contain different sub-channels to help you organize every conversation thread and keep your text chains tidy and on topic.
Using some shorthand texting tricks, you can do several different things with your messages, including crossing them out.
Here's a quick and handy guide to crossing out text in Discord.
There are all sorts of reasons why you might want to cross out text on Discord. If you have a list in front of you, you can cross things off to mark them as accomplished. Some people use it to not-so-subtly hide their true intentions or punchlines with a strikethrough. Whatever the reason may be that you need to cross out words in your message, the process to do so is nice and simple. Plus, it even works on mobile and PC.
In order to cross out your message, place two tildes (~~) at the beginning of whatever text you want to cross out. Then, place two more at the end of the text. Once you press send, bam! The text should appear crossed out.
In other words, if you have "~~Zhongli is best Genshin boy~~" written out as text, it'll be published as "
Zhongli is best Genshin boy" in the text chain. You can even cross out portions of your sentence — just adjust the position of where the tildes begin and end.
Crossing out text isn't the only handy feature on Discord. If you want to put certain words in bold, you can put double asterisks (**) at the beginning and end of the text you want emboldened. If you want to italicize your words, place just one asterisk (*) at the beginning and end of the statement. You can even do both at the same time by using three asterisks (***). And if you want to underline, put an underscore ( _ ) at the beginning and end of the statement.
PC users can also highlight whatever portion of text they want to change. Options to make the text bold, italicized, underlined, or crossed out will pop up.