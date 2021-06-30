You'll Finally Get to Play as Marvel's Most Deliciously Villainous Baddie in 'Fortnite'

Video game trends are a funny thing. It's insane to think that one of the most popular figures in the genre is an overall-wearing plumber that has a bloodlust for turtles. Things have changed over the years, but not that much. While there's a huge demographic of gamers that are heavily into hyper-realism and "real deal" war games, there's still a lot of love left for the whimsical. Like being able to have a Loki skin in Fortnite . Here's how to get it.

Here's how to get the Loki skin in 'Fortnite.'

Disney Plus has been crushing it with its Marvel series featuring blockbuster talent from the billion-dollar franchises theatergoers all over the world have been collectively obsessed with. From WandaVision to Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Loki and the upcoming Hawkeye series, there's no shortage of content for comic book fans and just folks who love the particular brand of superhero-themed entertainment.

And even though it's kind of crazy to think that anybody would need a gentle nudge to remind them that any type of Marvel property exists, that doesn't mean a major studio like Disney isn't going to try and get as many eyes on a current production it's pimping on its streaming platform as possible. And one way to do that is to partner with Epic Games.

If you play Fortnite, follow news about the game, or were angrily lectured by your zealous nephew about it, then you probably know there's a number of far-reaching crossovers that have appeared in the title. Whether it's introducing a John Wick skin, or putting on a whole Star Wars event or a virtual Travis Scott concert, developers of the near $30 billion franchise are never shy to push the envelope and create new experiences for its players.

Fortnite has included Marvel characters and entire gameplay modes in the past, too, like the ability to play as Thanos and rock the Infinity Gauntlet or having to fight Wolverine (who's actually a really tough boss). You can never kill the clawed ball of fury, just temporarily stun him, but it's still pretty cool.

