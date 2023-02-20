Home > Gaming > Hogwarts Legacy Source: Avalanche Software Here Are the Best Ways to Level Up Fast in 'Hogwarts Legacy' By Jon Bitner Feb. 20 2023, Updated 2:06 p.m. ET

The wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy can be overwhelming. Between attending classes and taming beasts to exploring Hogsmeade and learning new spells, there’s a lot of magical content to sift through. But if you’re trying to figure out how to level up fast in Hogwarts Legacy, there are a few key activities that should be given high priority. Here’s a closer look at Battle Arenas and Field Guide Pages – which provide you with two of the best ways to level up in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to level up fast in 'Hogwarts Legacy.'

If you ever find the main quests of Hogwarts Legacy to be more than you can handle, it’s worth your time to dive into some side quests and level up your character. Just about everything in the game will grant you a bit of experience, but two of the most lucrative sources of XP are Battle Arenas and hunting down Field Guide Pages.

The Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy puts you up against several waves of increasingly difficult enemies. But if you manage to survive until the end, you’ll be rewarded with heaps of experience points. You might want to brush up on the best spell combos in the game before diving in, as things can get a bit chaotic as you climb through the ranks. Most Battle Arena content is available to all players, although the Dark Arts Battle Arena is exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy.

Looking for a more relaxing way to quickly level up? Then consider tracking down Field Guide Pages. These can be found just about everywhere, and simply collecting them will grant you a big chunk of XP. You’ll find more than 150 Field Guide Pages throughout the game, although Hogsmeade is often seen as one of the best places to track them down and quickly level up. Pages can be found both while wandering its cobblestone streets and inside shops – so keep your eyes peeled when visiting the town.

Also, note that finding Field Guide Pages will often require the use of a specific spell such as Revelio, Levioso, or Accio. If you’re having trouble snagging a Field Guide Page or notice something suspicious about your environment, be sure to try casting a few spells to see if it helps get the page into your hands.

Other ways to level up in Hogwarts Legacy include completing tasks in the Wizard’s Field Guide, engaging in combat, completing quests, and checking off Dueling Feats. These are great ways to supplement your XP flow, but to level up quickly, be sure to stick with Battle Arenas and the Field Guide Pages.