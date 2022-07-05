Use a Saddle to Ride Certain Animals in 'Minecraft'
With the Wild update finally added to Minecraft, there's so much new content for players to go through. But if you're a new player or haven't already had the chance to fully work through all of the content in the game, there may be some aspects to the gameplay that you're still learning.
There are many methods of transportation around your Minecraft world: you can use minecarts, boats, or even ride on the backs of animals.
If you want to ride the mobs in Minecraft, though, you'll need a saddle to do it. Unfortunately, obtaining a saddle is not as easy as other items in the game are to get. How do you make a saddle in Minecraft?
What is the saddle used for in 'Minecraft'?
There's no shortage of animals in the world of Minecraft, but there are only a select few that you can ride around the map. With a saddle in your inventory, you can ride striders, horses, donkeys, mules, skeleton horses, and pigs. While you may notice ravagers with saddles around the world, you unfortunately cannot ride them.
Even with a saddle, though, many of these animals will need additional coercion to be used as a method of transportation. Pigs need to be lead around with a carrot on a stick, while striders are led with warped fungus on a stick.
Certain animals, like horses, donkeys, and mules, can be equipped with a saddle to be tamed and then ridden without one, but other mobs like pigs will need to be killed if you want the saddle back from them.
Can you craft a saddle in 'Minecraft'?
Unfortunately, a saddle is one of the few items that you cannot craft in Minecraft. Instead, if you want this item, you'll have to search around and hope you find one in a chest or in other loot around the map.
Thankfully, despite its inability to be crafted, you should be able to find a saddle fairly easily in the game with a little exploring. They're often found in chests located in dungeons, ancient cities, bastion remnants, desert temples, end cities, jungle temples, nether fortresses, and villages.
Saddles can also be obtained through fishing or trading, and any mob that is spawned with a saddle will also drop it when slain.