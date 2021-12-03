You Can Basically Bring Your Pokémon Anywhere, Even From 'Pokémon GO' to 'Pokémon HOME'

If there's one thing that the concept of Pokémon wants to drive home, it's the bond between you and the creatures you catch. As such, they can accompany you pretty much anywhere, both in-game and outside of it. Your favorite Pokémon accompany you in multiple titles on your trainer journey, but you can also bring your collection from one game or app to another. In this case, Pokémon HOME makes it even easier to do so, even with games like Pokémon GO.