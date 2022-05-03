Play Online to Unlock Accessories and Outfits in 'Nintendo Switch Sports'

The new Nintendo Switch Sports fills the Wii Sports-sized hole in the console's library, bringing many of the classic sports back to your console.

While you can use Miis in Switch Sports, the game also comes with its own original characters that you can dress up to fit your current look and personality. The offerings for clothing and other accessories are pretty limited upon launch, but there are plenty of items to unlock in the game. Here's how to unlock the items in the game.