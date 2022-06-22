You'll Need Win Matches If You Want to Advance Your Crown Rank in 'Fall Guys'

The short answer is yes. In rare instances, more than one crown will be awarded at the end of the match — but just because you make it to the last round of the game doesn't mean you'll snag the crown.

In certain instances, like if the servers have an error in the final moments of the match, more than one player may be awarded with a crown. Alternatively, if two players cross the finish line at the same time, they will both be awarded a crown.